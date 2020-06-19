BMC rule that private labs can’t inform patients about positive test reports irks IMA

mumbai

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:31 IST

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) changed the rules of testing for Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has criticised the civic body for confusing doctors and delaying treatment of coronavirus patients.

On June 13, BMC issued a circular which stated that no positive test report will be shared by the laboratory directly with the patient. “Laboratory will share the report with MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and MCGM in return will share it with the patients,” the circular mentioned.

This has created dissatisfaction among doctors as they alleged that it is leading to delays in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “Earlier, private labs used to inform BMC along with patients on the phone. But now, as the civic body is responsible for informing positive patients, it often takes two to three days, which delays their treatment time,” said a senior doctor from BYL Nair Hospital.

“Due to the wait without treatment, oxygen saturation among patients is falling drastically, leading to their death within a few hours of admission,” said the doctor.

Highlighting the same complaint, IMA on Thursday issued a letter stating, “Because of the new rule, the patients come to know about the result of the test after three to four days, and during this time their symptoms may aggravate and may become serious.”

IMA has also criticised BMC for repeatedly changing their testing rules, which is confusing doctors. Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of IMA, Maharashtra, said, “Doctors are living in fear. Every week, the rules are being changed. And it is very troublesome to regularly keep updated with the changing protocols with fake documents circulating on social media. If unknowingly they violate any rule, BMC will take action against them.”

Despite repeated calls, additional civic commissioner Suresh Kakani did not respond.