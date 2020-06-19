e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC rule that private labs can’t inform patients about positive test reports irks IMA

BMC rule that private labs can’t inform patients about positive test reports irks IMA

mumbai Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:31 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) changed the rules of testing for Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has criticised the civic body for confusing doctors and delaying treatment of coronavirus patients.

On June 13, BMC issued a circular which stated that no positive test report will be shared by the laboratory directly with the patient. “Laboratory will share the report with MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and MCGM in return will share it with the patients,” the circular mentioned.

This has created dissatisfaction among doctors as they alleged that it is leading to delays in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “Earlier, private labs used to inform BMC along with patients on the phone. But now, as the civic body is responsible for informing positive patients, it often takes two to three days, which delays their treatment time,” said a senior doctor from BYL Nair Hospital.

“Due to the wait without treatment, oxygen saturation among patients is falling drastically, leading to their death within a few hours of admission,” said the doctor.

Highlighting the same complaint, IMA on Thursday issued a letter stating, “Because of the new rule, the patients come to know about the result of the test after three to four days, and during this time their symptoms may aggravate and may become serious.”

IMA has also criticised BMC for repeatedly changing their testing rules, which is confusing doctors. Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of IMA, Maharashtra, said, “Doctors are living in fear. Every week, the rules are being changed. And it is very troublesome to regularly keep updated with the changing protocols with fake documents circulating on social media. If unknowingly they violate any rule, BMC will take action against them.”

Despite repeated calls, additional civic commissioner Suresh Kakani did not respond.

top news
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In