e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC sends queries to ICMR about Covishield trials

BMC sends queries to ICMR about Covishield trials

mumbai Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:15 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may have to wait for a while to start clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been named Covishield in India, for Covid-19 treatment.

BMC sent two queries to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) about the trial on Saturday. The queries were raised by the ethics committee of King Edward Memorial (KEM) and BYL Nair hospitals which have been selected to run the trial in Mumbai.

A civic official, requesting anonymity, said, “We have sent two queries to ICMR asking about the budget and insurance of the volunteers who will participate in the trial. The insurance amount has to be similar across the country. So, the council needs to inform us about the insurance amount.”

Both the hospitals are waiting for the final nod from their respective ethics committee to begin clinical trials of the promising Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. After a nod from the ethics committees and a response from ICMR, the trials can start.

“We are expecting to hear from ICMR by tomorrow (Tuesday). If the queries get resolved, we will start the trial by this weekend,” said the official.

top news
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In