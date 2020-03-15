BMC shuts Byculla zoo, mulls closing civic parks

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:42 IST

Amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced the closure of Byculla zoo starting March 15.

“Considering we received basic precautionary guidelines from the Central Zoo Authority, we have decided to shut the zoo. There are no specific guidelines as such for the zoo animals, but we are going to take all steps concerning the hygiene that has to be maintained,” said a Byculla zoo official. The decision to re-open will be made only after the state government takes a final call.

The Dr Bhau Daji Lad (BDL) Museum which is located in the vicinity of the zoo has also been shut till further notice.

Priyadarshini Park in south Mumbai was shut on Sunday based on orders from Mumbai Police. Susie Shah, general secretary of Priyadarshini Park , said, “There was a lot of gathering at the park considering it was a Sunday. The police asked to shut due to the crowd. The final call to keep the park shut tomorrow onwards will be taken by us soon.”

In the case of other civic open space, the BMC is concerned about safety levels. A BMC official said, “We have gym equipment in some gardens and there are chances that public use may spread the virus.” Jayashree Bhoj, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “No decision is taken yet, we are weighing all options.”