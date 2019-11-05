e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

BMC to appoint consultant to revamp Versova, Ghatkopar STPs

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:19 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Despite a delay of about a decade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious ₹15, 000 crore Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP) continues to move at a snail’s pace. The civic body has now appointed a consultant to upgrade two sewage treatment plants (STP) at Versova and Ghatkopar. A total of seven plants were included in the project.

A proposal to approve the appointment of these consultants has been tabled before the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, with the total cost of the consultation being around ₹60 crore. As per the proposal, the consultant will design, build and operate the STPs at Versova and Ghatkopar.

Under MSDP II, the civic body planned seven water treatment plants at Colaba, Worli, Dharavi, Versova, Ghatkopar, Malad, Bandra and Bhandup, with a capacity of generating 1,700 million litres of daily tertiary water, which will give the city an additional 50% supply.

Currently, the existing plants at the seven locations only provide primary treatment of water. After MSDP II project is completed, it can upgrade the primary treatment to secondary and tertiary levels.

Meanwhile, the civic body will also appoint the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) as a consultant to manage the incoming waste at Deonar dumping ground for which the BMC is likely to spend ₹1.56 crore. A proposal to sanction the appointment has been tabled for Wednesday’s meeting.

“The agency will consult us on how to manage the incoming waste at Deonar and how to proceed with the scientific closure of the dumpyard as well as on the measures to be taken to control gases emanating from the waste. The step has been taken after the high court had earlier directed the civic body to appoint an agency for waste management at Deonar,” a senior civic official said.

top news
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News