BMC to appoint consultant to revamp Versova, Ghatkopar STPs

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:19 IST

Despite a delay of about a decade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious ₹15, 000 crore Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP) continues to move at a snail’s pace. The civic body has now appointed a consultant to upgrade two sewage treatment plants (STP) at Versova and Ghatkopar. A total of seven plants were included in the project.

A proposal to approve the appointment of these consultants has been tabled before the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, with the total cost of the consultation being around ₹60 crore. As per the proposal, the consultant will design, build and operate the STPs at Versova and Ghatkopar.

Under MSDP II, the civic body planned seven water treatment plants at Colaba, Worli, Dharavi, Versova, Ghatkopar, Malad, Bandra and Bhandup, with a capacity of generating 1,700 million litres of daily tertiary water, which will give the city an additional 50% supply.

Currently, the existing plants at the seven locations only provide primary treatment of water. After MSDP II project is completed, it can upgrade the primary treatment to secondary and tertiary levels.

Meanwhile, the civic body will also appoint the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) as a consultant to manage the incoming waste at Deonar dumping ground for which the BMC is likely to spend ₹1.56 crore. A proposal to sanction the appointment has been tabled for Wednesday’s meeting.

“The agency will consult us on how to manage the incoming waste at Deonar and how to proceed with the scientific closure of the dumpyard as well as on the measures to be taken to control gases emanating from the waste. The step has been taken after the high court had earlier directed the civic body to appoint an agency for waste management at Deonar,” a senior civic official said.