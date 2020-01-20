BMC to compile list of spots that can stay open through the night

mumbai

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:10 IST

Amid the uncertainty over deployment of police personnel for ‘24x7 Mumbai’ plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to compile a list of spots in non-residential areas, where malls and eateries can stay open through the night.

A senior civic official requesting anonymity, said, “The deployment of security personnel is being looked at. The BMC and police department will work together in order to ensure enough security is provided at such spots. Also, as it will be started on a pilot basis, we will assess the plan regularly.”

Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday, in a meeting with municipal commissioner and commissioner of police, gave nod to the plan for gated communities – places that have CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, ensure safety of people and where noise is curtailed. Representatives of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants were also present at the meeting. HT had reported on Saturday that establishments willing to implement nightlife will have to inform the ward office, which will then coordinate with the police department.

Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi had told HT that at least 25 malls and several other shops and restaurants can stay open throughout, however, the owner will decide on whether they want to keep it open 24x7. The owners can also decide which days they want to keep their establishments open around-the-clock — some would prefer Friday to Sunday.

Activist Nayana Kathpalia said, “This is why we need a proper plan in place. Security at such places is a major concern, so is parking and traffic.”