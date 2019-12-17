BMC to convert scrapped BEST buses into AC toilets for women

mumbai

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:50 IST

Noting the shortage of space and clean public toilets in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to convert scrapped buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) into air-conditioned mobile toilets for women.

BMC corporator Sachin Padwal had previously proposed converting scrapped buses into mobile toilets. Going one step further, BMC recently decided to make the planned AC mobile toilets exclusively for women.

According to BMC officials, the civic body is going to implement this as a pilot project at Marine Drive and will later extend it in a phase-wise manner.

The proposal sent by Padwal points out that BMC’s guidelines forbid the construction of toilets on footpaths, as a result of which there is no space left in the city to build these public facilities.

“Considering the needs of women, we are working on improving the availability of public toilets in the city,” said mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The pilot revamped bus will be equipped with toilets, a sanitary pad-dispensing machine, a breastfeeding compartment and, an air-conditioning system. BMC officials said the toilets will be operated using CSR funding. As of now, three corporate companies have shown interest in running these facilities. After the implementation of this pilot project, the BMC will expand it to 15 different spots in the city in a second phase.

This year, the BEST administration will scrap around 76 old buses through an auction process. While BEST officials gave their nod to the project, the undertaking’s committee members opposed the proposal, citing the historical legacy of BEST.

“BEST service has a long tradition and history. Considering this, it is not good to use BEST buses for toilet purposes,” said Shrikant Kawathankar, BEST committee member. Other members suggested removing the BEST logo from the buses.