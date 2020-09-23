e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Water logging in Mumbai: BMC urges residents to stay home

Water logging in Mumbai: BMC urges residents to stay home

All four lines of Central Railways were stopped from 4.20 am due to water logging between Dadar and Kurla stations, and Masjid Bundar, according to BMC’s disaster management department

mumbai Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:22 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Water logging at Parel. It was also reported from Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Sion Road 24, Malad Subway, Bandra Talkies, Old Khar, and Shastri Nagar, Goregaon.
Water logging at Parel. It was also reported from Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Sion Road 24, Malad Subway, Bandra Talkies, Old Khar, and Shastri Nagar, Goregaon. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
         

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged Mumbaikars against leaving homes unless absolutely necessary following heavy water logging in parts of Mumbai on Wednesday after overnight rain. Water logging was reported from Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Sion Road 24, Malad Subway, Bandra Talkies, Old Khar, and Shastri Nagar, Goregaon. BMC diverted buses from these routes on Wednesday morning.

Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Dedicated Covid-19 facility faces water logging

“Mumbaikars, train services on Central & Harbour lines have been suspended due to water logging following the heavy rainfall yesterday. However, Western Railway is functioning as usual,” BMC tweeted.

All four lines of Central Railways were stopped from 4.20 am due to water logging between Dadar and Kurla stations, and Masjid Bundar, according to BMC’s disaster management department.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited parts of Mumbai to take stock of the situation.

While the intensity of rainfall went down in several parts of the city, water was yet to recede. According to BMC, water logging was reported from Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk in Grant Road, Mumbai Central Junction, J J flyover Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowky and Worli Sea Face. The body tweeted about it, adding that all administrative wards were working actively to remove the water.

According to BMC, the island city received an average of 267mm rainfall in the last 24 hours from Tuesday 8 am to Wednesday 8 am followed by western suburbs received average of 251mm of rainfall and eastern suburbs received 173 mm of rainfall. Several areas in central Mumbai surrounding Byculla and Dadar received the highest rainfall, according to BMC.

BMC earlier evacuated residents living around the banks of Mithi river around 6 am as the water levels crossed the 3.3 metre mark. A civic officer from BMC’s disaster management department said, “Water receded by 8am, and a few people returned home. The situation is under control.”

Mumbai: Season's heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre's support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
India slams Turkish President Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark
83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
