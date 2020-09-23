Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years

mumbai

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:40 IST

In what was the heaviest rain spell for the suburbs this season, Mumbai suburbs witnessed incessant downpour between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning with extremely heavy rainfall of 273.6 mm rain.

It was also the second highest 24-hour September rainfall witnessed in 26 years (1994-2020) and the fourth highest 24-hour September rain recorded during 1974-2020.

Continuous downpour on Tuesday night led to waterlogging in several areas across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). While the intensity of the rainfall reduced by around midnight, thundershowers were witnessed from around 3.30 am followed by downpour.

Between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded 273.6 mm (extremely heavy) rain while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 122.2 mm (very heavy) rain. Of this, the suburbs recorded 107 mm rain over six hours on Tuesday (5.30 pm to 11.30 pm) and the remaining 166.6 mm from 11.30 pm to 5.30 am on Wednesday while south Mumbai recorded 89 mm rain over six hours on Tuesday (5.30 pm to 11.30 pm) and remaining 33.2 mm till 5.30 am on Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies 15.6-64.4 mm as moderate rain, 64.5-115.5 mm rain as heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy, over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy rain, and over 300 mm as exceptionally heavy rain.

“Both the suburbs and south Mumbai received very intense rain spells throughout the night. Most of MMR, especially the entire western side of Mumbai from Colaba to Bhayandar was under thick cloud cover (maximum height 7-8 km) causing very heavy rain spells since Tuesday evening. Short bursts of intense rain recorded across isolated areas and the trend continued throughout the night with thundershowers and intense rain spells between 3.30 am and 5.30 am,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Prior to this 24-hour downpour, the heaviest rain spell this season for Mumbai suburbs was recorded between August 3 and 4 at 268.6 mm. The highest for south Mumbai, however, was recorded between August 5 and 6 at 331.2 mm.

For the 24-hour rain record, on September 20, 2016, Mumbai had recorded 303.7 mm rain. Before that, 312.4 mm rain was recorded on September 23, 1993, and 318.2 mm rain on September 23, 1981.

The weather bureau has predicted the possibility of heavy rain across isolated areas for the rest of Wednesday followed by a gradual reduction in rain intensity by Wednesday evening.