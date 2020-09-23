e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging

Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging

Passengers at the Sion railway station also faced difficulties due to the rain as there was severe waterlogging in the tracks.

mumbai Updated: Sep 23, 2020 07:23 IST
Aroosa Ahmed | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Aroosa Ahmed | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vehicles drive in heavy rain on WEH at Goregaon in Mumbai.
Vehicles drive in heavy rain on WEH at Goregaon in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Local passenger train services in Mumbai on Wednesday were affected due to heavy rains. Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to disruption in local train services and waterlogging in certain areas.

Local train services are also affected due to the rains which began from Tuesday afternoon. Central Railways services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Thane railway station have been suspended. The harbour railway line between CSMT and Vashi has also been affected by the rainfall.

Western Railways also said that they are suspending the local train services due to waterlogging. Train services between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations are suspended. Train services between Andheri and Virar railway stations remain operational.

Passengers at the Sion railway station also faced difficulties due to the rain as there was severe waterlogging in the tracks.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccine: ‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI issues new guidelines

Passengers at the Kurla railway station and Chuna Bhatti railway station faced difficulties due to waterlogging. Streets in Goregaon also witnessed waterlogging due to the rains.

Also Read: Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?

Central Railways also had to cancel one outstation train and rescheduled three outstation trains owing to the heavy rainfall.

South Mumbai surpasses 3,000-mm mark, highest seasonal rain in a decade

The Sion-Matunga road faced waterlogging due to the heavy rains which began from Tuesday afternoon.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will see ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ on Wednesday. They also said that suburban Mumbai received 23.4mm rain on Tuesday.

(with inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
NIA may join actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
NIA may join actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
Alpha, Beta, Bond key to police’s riots probe
Alpha, Beta, Bond key to police’s riots probe
Why onion farmers often end up in tears
Why onion farmers often end up in tears
What the FCRA amendments mean
What the FCRA amendments mean
Would Tendulkar score a ton without spectators? Laxman gives fitting reply
Would Tendulkar score a ton without spectators? Laxman gives fitting reply
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In