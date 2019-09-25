Bollywood bows to Shahenshah of big screen after Phalke honour

mumbai

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was on Tuesday named the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient for the year 2018 for his contribution to the Indian film industry. Bachchan, who made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969 has since gone on to work in close to 200 films.

As news of the award came in, greetings poured in from the film industry.

Film-maker R Balki, who has directed Bachchan in Paa and Shamitabh, called it “another feather in his [Bachchan] cap”.

“He has many more years to go in his career and many more Best Actor awards to win. I think he will probably be the only Dadasaheb Phalke awardee who will win the Best Actor award next year too,” said Balki.

Director Shoojit Sircar, who worked with the superstar in Pink and Piku, said it was his privilege to work with a legend. “He doesn’t need any awards as he is The Amitabh Bachchan. But he deserved this respect and honour.”

The 76-year-old actor is the 66th recipient of the award, named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, and is considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the award on Twitter on Tuesday. “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him. @narendramodi @SrBachchan,” Javadekar tweeted.

Film-maker Sujoy Ghosh, who directed Bachchan in Badla recently, said, “I am ecstatic and I am probably more happy than sir… It is wonderful that he is still getting awards. He is the king.”

Director Karan Johar tweeted his wishes to the actor. “The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan,” he tweeted.

He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, in 2015, and has also been honoured with the Knight of the Legion of Honour – France’s highest civilian honour for his “exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond” – in 2007.

