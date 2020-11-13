e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bollywood drugs case: NCB questions actor Arjun Rampal

Bollywood drugs case: NCB questions actor Arjun Rampal

NCB conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra a few days ago and seized electronics and medicine which are illegal under the NDPS Act

mumbai Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:16 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Arjun Rampal.
Arjun Rampal.(HT Archive)
         

Actor Arjun Rampal was called to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in south Mumbai on Friday for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. NCB had already questioned Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades.

NCB conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra a few days ago and seized electronics and medicine which are illegal under the NDPS Act. He was then summoned for inquiry and reached the NCB office around 11am Friday, said NCB officials.

Demetriades was summoned after she was held responsible for the narcotics and was questioned on Wednesday around six hours. On Thursday, she was called for questioning again and interrogated for around six hours at NCB’s Bellard Estate office.

Also Read: Bollywood drugs case: NCB summons Arjun Rampal after searching his house for eight hours

NCB summoned Rampal and Demetriades after they discovered the involvement of Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, said an NCB officer. Agisilaos was arrested on October 17 from a resort at Lonawala where he was staying with his fiance. NCB officials recovered 0.8 grams of a black-coloured sticky substance purported to be charas. The agency also conducted a search at his residence in Khar and recovered Alprazolam tablets. Officials said Agisilaos Demetriades was in constant touch with several drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB officials.

Rajput was found dead in his house in June.

tags
top news
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In