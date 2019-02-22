Bomb found in ST bus in Raigad near Mumbai

An improvised explosive device (IED) and a detonator were found inside a state transport (ST) bus near Rasayani, around 15kms from Panvel, in Raigad district, on Wednesday. According to the Raigad police, the bus was going to Apta village from Karjat when the conductor spotted the explosive in the rake above a seat around 11pm. There were no passengers on-board as they had alighted ahead of the Apta bus depot.

The Raigad police said the explosive had potential to kill and injure those around it. “The conductor and the driver informed the police. Officials of the bomb disposal squad disposed it around 3.30am,” said Kundan Gawde, public relations officer of the Raigad police. An officer said there was an active detonator attached to the device and small pieces of metal nails were stuck. Gawde also said they have sent the device for forensic analysis.

Anil Paraskar, superintendent of police, Raigad district, confirmed that the explosive was a bomb. “To understand its strength, we will have to wait for the forensic reports. Till now we have no clue as to who kept the bomb there. The probe is on.”

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), which is parallel investigating this case, however, ruled out any terrorist links. It also ruled out terror links to the blast at Mira Road on Wednesday. ATS officers said it appears that some local person had played mischief in the Raigad case. “In Raigad, urea has been found stuffed in a cardboard box. But, we will not take it lightly,” said an ATS officer. The BDDS team visited Mira Road and Raigad and collected samples which were sent for forensic analysis.

Authorities have issued an alert to all public transport agencies in Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Sudhakar Pathare, DCP (zone 1) said nakabandis and checks are being conducted.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 00:24 IST