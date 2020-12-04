e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC dismisses PIL opposing Versova-Lokhandwala link roads

Bombay HC dismisses PIL opposing Versova-Lokhandwala link roads

The bench also imposed a cost of Rs2 lakh on the petitioners after noticing that through the PIL, they had pursued their private interests, and not any genuine public cause

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:42 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Bombay high court.
The Bombay high court. (File photo)
         

The Bombay high court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation opposing three roads and bridges linking Versova with Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni also imposed a cost of Rs2 lakh on the petitioners -- 13 local residents from Versova -- after noticing that through the PIL, they had pursued their private interests, and not any genuine public cause.

The petitioners, all members of Jai Bharat Co-operative Housing Society in Versova, had moved the court, complaining that the roads and bridges being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be passing through thriving mangrove areas and the plan for the proposed link roads did not comply with principles of sustainable development.

Their PIL stated that they had also filed complaints with the authorities that the proposed plan did not seem to relieve the traffic scenario in the area in any manner. On the contrary, they complained, this plan would increase bottlenecks and traffic in the area, and also expressed apprehension that the proposed constructions would increase the difficulties for the local population because the construction is sought to be done in a totally unplanned manner.

Acting on the PIL, on April 25, 2019, another bench of HC had restrained MMRDA from cutting mangroves for the construction of the link roads.

tags
top news
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border
Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In