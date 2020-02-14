Bombay HC’s senior most judge Justice Dharmadhikari resigns citing personal reasons

mumbai

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:50 IST

The Bombay High Court’s senior most judge Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari has resigned on account of some “personal and family reasons.” He tendered his resignation on February 11, with effect from Friday.

“I have resigned for the sake of my family. I am 61 (years old) now and want to be with my family,” justice Dharmadhikari told reporters on Friday.

Speaking about his elevation to the post of chief justice, justice Dharmadhikari said the discussion has been going on for over four months. He said discussion about his elevation started immediately after justice Vijaya Kapse Tahilramani resigned, as chief justice of the Madras high court in October 2019.

“Certain developments, which were not known to me, took place in between, because of which I had to suddenly make the choice. I had no choice but to move to Odisha or resign,” the outgoing Bombay high court’s senior most judge said.

He also added that the post of chief justice of the Odisha high court was offered to him but his family members did not want to move to Odisha.

His family includes his wife, a son and a daughter. His daughter is a graduate in industrial psychology and a post graduate diploma in human resources. His son is preparing for the entrance examination for admission to a three-year law course.

Dharmadhikari added that he, too, was reluctant to move to Odisha, primarily in view of the short tenure available to him - a little less that two years. He said that one needed at least six to eight months to settle down at a new place.

“The place is new, people are different, work culture is different, practices are different. Today the situation is different, you (judges) may not remain where you are posted and could be transferred anytime,” said justice Dharmadhikari.

He also said that currently a lot is expected from judges and there is a burden entailed to those expectations. Justice Dharmadhikari also outlined that senior judges were required to handle a lot of administrative work.

“Till today, I was heading 16 different committees and was part of six more committees,” he added.

Dharmadhikari said that while he did not mind the expectations and the work pressure but he felt bad when the expectations were not fulfilled.

He hoped that the Bombay High Court, as an institution, must remain as it is. Dharmadhikari said, “My hope is that the high court remains the same. It stands for the persons who have suffered injustice. It should continue to serve their cause.”

Dharmadhikari further added, “Hope this institution does not bend before the mighty state, the biggest litigant before it.”

Speaking about his future plans, he said that he will continue to live in Mumbai and continue to be associated with law. He may take up arbitration, consultation and teaching as well.