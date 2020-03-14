Bombay HC to hear PIL on curbing Covid-19 on Monday

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:46 IST

A division bench of justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Nitin Borkar posted an urgent hearing on Monday over a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions from the Bombay high court (HC) for the state to take urgent precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Maharashtra.

While making submissions on the need for an urgent hearing, the petitioner in the case Sagar Jondhale – educationist, social worker and director of a law college in Dombivli – informed the court through his advocate Milind Deshmukh that as the number of coronavirus-affected people in the state was rising, there was a need to amend the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, to make it more effective to prevent the outbreak of dangerous diseases.

Deshmukh further submitted that till the Act was not amended and the threat of the virus prevailed, the state should issue a public notice, declaring holidays for educational institutes and impose restrictions on gathering of students.

The PIL also prayed that the notice should direct private firms to allow employees to avail the work-from-home facility. It further sought installation of hi-tech mechanism at airports to detect affected persons in the initial stage to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The PIL also prayed for directions to subordinate courts, tribunals and other judicial forums to adjourn matters that are not of extreme urgency.

After hearing the submissions, the bench posted the matter for urgent hearing on Monday.