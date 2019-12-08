Bottle crusher at Kalyan railway station lies defunct

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:58 IST

Kalyan The bottle crusher, installed at Kalyan railway station in August last year, has stopped working. According to railway activists, miscreants have tampered with the machine.

“The machine was used to crush a lot of plastic bottles thrown by commuters. As we got a good response, Central Railway has sanctioned three more machines for Kalyan station. But, some miscreants have inserted stones in it and the machine has stopped working,” said a railway official from Kalyan station.

The machine costs ₹2.5 lakh and can dispose 1,000 bottles a day. “Three more machines have been sanctioned for Kalyan station,” said the official.

After the bottle crusher was installed at Kalyan station platform number 1, most plastic waste was disposed of. Now, it’s packed away after it stopped working.

The railway passengers’ association said miscreants would have tampered with it.

“The machine would have been misused by miscreants. Earlier, plastic bottles thrown on platforms, tracks and dustbins were collected and sold in the market. They couldn’t earn money after the machine was installed,” said Shyam Ubale, president of railway passengers’ association, Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara.

Commuters said railways should have ensured proper security.

“The machine would have helped curb plastic waste, which largely consists of plastic water bottles. Railway officials should make sure such equipment are guarded,” Kirti Shah, 34, a regular commuter and citizen from Tilak Chowk, Kalyan.

Last year, four bottle crushers were installed by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) — one at CSMT, two at Mumbai Central, while one at Kalyan station.