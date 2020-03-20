British woman dies, 38-year-old suffers 80% burns in Bandra fire

mumbai

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:31 IST

A 20-year-old British national died and her 38-year-old maid suffered 80 to 90% burns after a fire broke out in a residential building at Bandra (West) on Thursday. The fire was reported around 7.37 am on the sixth floor of Sea Spring building opposite Mannat bungalow in Bandstand, Bandra. Cause of the fire, which was a level zero (minor), is still unknown.

The British national, Evana Morrece, was taken to Bhabha Hospital but was declared dead on arrival while her maid, Sifra Japhari, suffered around 80 to 90 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. “Japhari’s condition is very critical and she is currently under observation,” said a health official from Bhabha Hospital.

The fire was reported around 7.37 am on the sixth floor of Sea Spring building and was doused by 8 am, said a Mumbai fire brigade (MFB) official. According to BMC’s disaster management cell, it was a level zero (minor) fire. The MFB stated the cause of the fire is not known yet. However, the fire was observed in electric wiring and other installations in the flat, added the MFB official.