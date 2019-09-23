Builders who failed to build PPLs under BMC lens

mumbai

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:00 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to issue notices to 43 developers, who are yet to build public parking lots (PPLs) and hand over the same to the civic body. These builders are supposed to get additional floor space index (FSI) in exchange for the multi-storey PPLs.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the civic body levying heavy fines for illegal parking and increasing PPLs in the city to reduce congestion on roads.

Scheme 33 (24) of the Development Control Regulations (DCR), introduced nine years ago, allows developers to construct parking lots on a part of their project and hand them over to the BMC in exchange for additional FSI.

A report containing the list of defaulting developers has been submitted to the civic chief. The BMC’s report (a copy which HT has) states that of the 84 PPLs that have been enrolled under the 33 (24) scheme, eight have been cancelled, three are with the Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) and 30 have been handed over to the BMC. Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi had directed his officials to issue show-cause notices to the defaulters to speed up the delayed work. “We are working towards making it more viable for builders to hand over PPLs. Builders had to pay 60% premium to the BMC, which we reduced to 50%. We are hoping it will be viable for builders to hand over the remaining PPLs,” said Pardeshi.

The commissioner had asked the development plan department to find out which of the developers, who failed to deliver the PPLs on time, have used up their FSI incentive. A senior civic official from the development plan department said, “Those who use up the incentives before constructing the PPLs can’t withdraw from the 33 (24) scheme without the civic body’s consent. Our checks have revealed that none of the projects have used up the incentives and the same has been stated in the summary report.”

Shirish Sukhatame, city-based senior architect, said, “When the builders were interested in the scheme, there was no premium introduced on the PPLs to be constructed. The moment they introduced 50% premium, builders lost interest. Those who haven’t used up the FSI incentive yet are now opting for cancellations.”

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 00:00 IST