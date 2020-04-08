e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Byculla zoo stocks up on its supplies for animals

Byculla zoo stocks up on its supplies for animals

mumbai Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:33 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

Amid broken supply chain and delay in getting essential goods, Mumbai’s Byculla zoo has made preparations to keep its animals well-fed by ensuring there will be no short supply of food.

The freezers in the zoo are now equipped to store fish, meat, fruits, and vegetables that will be sufficient for 10 to 12 days in case of unavailability of fresh supply if an extended lockdown in implemented in Maharashtra.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo, said, “We can deep freeze food in larger quantities as contingency if the situation worsens. Otherwise animals are fed fresh food.”

Byculla zoo currently houses 300 animals and birds. Tigers, leopard, hyena, and jackal are carnivores who need meat while birds, sloth bear eat fruits, berries and vegetables; and penguins eat fish.

Tripathi said, “During the partial lockdown in early March, the zoo bought two deep freezers of 500-litre capacity each to store meat, fish, vegetables and fruits for our herbivores and carnivores. We already have one deep freezer with 500-litre capacity. This allows the zoo to store food to last 10 to 12 days, in case of emergency.”

Zoo authorities are also disinfecting the food given to animals with a safe solution diluted in water. The food is dipped in this solution for less than a minute and then thoroughly washed with fresh water. There are 20 odd zoo staffers who live on the premises to take care of the animals round the clock.

top news
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news