Car falls off RoB on tracks

mumbai

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:28 IST

A car fell off a rail overbridge (RoB) on the tracks between Nilaje and Dativali railway stations late on Wednesday, disrupting train services between Diva and Panvel.

Railway officials said the Ford Mustang’s driver, who had not been identified yet, had suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The incident took place around 11.15pm and train services were restored around 12:35am on Friday.