Car knocks down, kills drunk man in Mumbai, driver surrenders to police

A man died after being knocked down by a car while crossing the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mahatam Mali, 42, and was a resident of Hiranandani Akruti in Mankhurd. The accident took place on the road going towards Ghatkopar, around 6.15pm near Hindustan Bank at Mandala in Mankhurd.

According to the police, Holi revelry may have cost Mali his life. “Mali was inebriated when he was knocked down,” said Sanjay Vernekar, senior police inspector, Mankhurd police station.

The accused driver, Gautam Tambe, who owns the car and drives it for a popular cab aggregator, allegedly did not notice Mali on the road. Mali sustained grievous injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Tambe fled the spot, but later surrendered to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

In another incident, a truck driver is on the run after ramming into a car, in which one person died at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) road in Bhandup. The incident occurred at 1am on February 23 near Metro mall in Bhandup, but a case was registered on Thursday after investigation revealed that the accused had fled after hitting the car, and was driving negligently. The name of the deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Jaiswal, 40.