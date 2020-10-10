CBI could be pressured to reject AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case, says Congress

mumbai

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:18 IST

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to face pressure from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which faced embarrassment in view of the AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sawant said BJP leaders supported the news channel facing probe for TRP scam just because it has been running their agenda. “By using social media and news channels in favour of them, the BJP has been trying to defame the state government ruled by opposition parties. The modus operandi was used in SSR case to create suspicious atmosphere against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. The fake accounts on social media were used to create a narrative against the state government, and the news channel was party to it. The BJP fell flat on its face in SSR case after AIIMS report stated that there was no possibility of poisoning in the actor’s death. We are afraid that BJP could pressure CBI to rubbish the AIIMS report to save its [BJP’s] face and avoid further embarrassment in Bihar Assembly elections,” he said.

BJP has rubbished Congress claims calling it ‘hallucinations’. “The AIIMS report has not yet been submitted in the court. Let the court hear the case and the report go through scrutiny after CBI presents its probe report in the court. The Congress is jumping guns and has reached the conclusion out of its hallucinations. The truth will soon come out,” said BJP vice-president Madhav Bhadari.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, following which the Mumbai Police started a probe. Later, CBI and NCB started investigating the case.