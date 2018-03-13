CBI opposes Dawood aide’s plea for lawyer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel on Monday opposed the applications filed by the advocate of 1993 blasts accused Farooq Takla.

The applications pertain to providing a legal counsel to him and not making a confessional statement. Takla is in CBI custody till March 19.

The prosecution, on behalf of the CBI, filed the reply before the special TADA court, stating that the accused cannot claim the right to absolute silence and prevent criminal investigation of the heinous crime.

Opposing the applications for a legal counsel to meet the accused while in custody, CBI counsel Deepak Salvi said it would disrupt the investigation.

Appearing for Takla, defence advocate Farhana Shah said, “It is the right of the accused to meet an advocate of his choice during interrogation, although not throughout the interrogation.”

Shah cited the judgment on a similar application for another 1993 accused Taher Merchant, who “was allowed to meet his lawyers twice for 15 minutes while in CBI custody”.

Shah also pointed to her application for home-cooked food for Takla. Additional sessions judge asked if any accused had been provided home-cooked food while in police custody. Shah said no such application had been filed by them earlier.

The court is likely to decide on the applications on Tuesday.