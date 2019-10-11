e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

CBI opposes Indrani’s bail plea

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:43 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday objected to the bail application filed by Indrani Mukerjea, claiming she may induce or threaten witnesses if released from jail. Mukerjea, who is the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, had cited her health as grounds for bail.

The CBI, in its four-page response, said that Mukerjea should not be shown any leniency. The agency said that she could induce or threaten witnesses and affect the investigation, which was at a crucial stage.

Commenting on her health issue, it said the jail authority has taken all efforts to ensure that Mukerjea is taken to hospital immediately in case of an emergency.

Furthermore, she has been directed to go for medical check-ups every third month and submit the reports before the court, the agency pointed out.

This is the fourth time that Mukerjea has applied for bail. She had sent the most recent application when her former husband, Peter Mukerjea, a co-accused in the murder case and the INX Media case, had also sought bail on health grounds following a heart ailment.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:43 IST

