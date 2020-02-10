e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Charkop car depot to be used for Metro-7 and 2A

Charkop car depot to be used for Metro-7 and 2A

mumbai Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:48 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will utilise the car depot at Charkop for Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri-E) initially, along with Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar). The authority has completed 92% work on the 16.4-hectare (ha) depot, which can house 24 trains, officials said.

Earlier, MMRDA had decided to utilise the depot only for Metro-2A. However, MMRDA is yet to get land at Dahisar to construct a depot for line 7.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “It [the availability of the Dahisar plot] is linked to handing over an alternative plot to AAI [Airport Authority of India], which is part of a high court case. [The] decision is yet to be taken.”

The Charkop depot will also have 18 stabling lines [area to park trains] and an operation control centre (OCC) building. MMRDA had said that it is likely to receive 12 trains every quarter from Bengaluru-based BEML Limited starting July.

A depot is an essential part of the Metro operations and the location to wash and clean the locomotive, repair and maintain them.

The authority is looking to operationalise the 18.6km-long Metro-2A and 16.5km-long Metro-7 lines from December. However, it recently terminated the contract of the two companies, RCC-MBZ consortium, which was working on lines 7 as well as 2B (DN Nagar-Mandale). The firm was also awarded the contract for the largest car depot at Mandale – which can house 72 trains – but it has completed only 6% of the work.

MMRDA is looking to construct 337km of Metro network in the city and the metropolitan region by 2026. As of now, eight corridors are under-construction.

top news
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News