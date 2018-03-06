Chhagan Bhujbal should get treatment in a private hospital, says NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) wants the government to allow imprisoned former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal to take treatment at a private hospital.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde on Monday demanded the government should take steps to ensure Bhujbal can avail treatment in a private hospital. The senior NCP leader was admitted to state-run JJ Hospital on Saturday with pancreatitis.

NCP leaders cited government protocol and said leaders, who have held constitutional posts, should be allowed necessary health treatment. Bhujbal was arrested in 2016 in a money laundering case and is lodged in Arthur Road jail since. The 70-year-old leader is suffering from several health issues, including acute bronchial asthma.

“The allegations against him are not proven yet and the government is giving him the punishment. He is still a member of the legislative Assembly, so he should get access to a private hospital for treatment. The government should approach the court so he can getg treatment in a private hospital,” Munde demanded.

Janata Dal (United) legislator Kapil Patil raised the issue of Bhujbal’s health through a point of propriety and said despite being the former deputy chief minister of the state, Bhujbal was not getting the privileges he deserved.

Leader of the House Chandrakant Patil said, “The government has no intention of troubling him, and we will do everything possible within the framework of the law in this matter.”

Chairman of the Legislative Council Ramraje Nimbalkar said undertrials can be shifted to a private hospital and directed the government to look into the issue.