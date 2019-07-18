Cidco announces amnesty scheme for delayed water bill payment

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has declared amnesty scheme for delay payment charges on water bills of village panchayats and government office consumers.

Consumers on Cidco’s Hetawane water supply scheme can also avail the scheme.

The scheme has been approved by the state government and is going to be implemented in Cidco-administered areas from July 21.

The amnesty scheme will be valid for six months from July 21, 2019, to January 20, 2020.

Village panchayats and government offices that pay the principal amount of their water bill in three bi-monthly cycle within six months from the date of the scheme being published will get 100% waiver.

Cidco senior public relations officer Priya Ratambe said, “The scheme will be applicable to village panchayats and government offices to whom Cidco has provided water connection.”

Ratambe said, “During this period, the principal amount of the bill has to be paid in three installments or in lump sum, with the current bill charged for the period of June-July, August-September and October-November in a three bi-monthly cycles. The village panchayats and government offices can pay off the total amount in maximum three installments.”

Ratambe said, “Those who want to avail the amnesty scheme should pay the dues with the current bill before January 20, 2019. After this period, all dues have to be paid with the delayed payment with the next bill. The water supply will also be disconnected.”

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 01:04 IST