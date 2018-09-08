Cidco chief PRO sacked over rejection of caste certificate

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) dismissed Mohan Ninawe, 49, its chief public relations officer (PRO), on Friday as his caste certificate application was rejected.

Ninawe was with the Cidco for the past 22 years.

The Cidco PRO’s post is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. As is required by employees of state government undertakings, Ninawe had applied to the caste validity scrutiny committee for confirmation of his Halba tribal certificate. The committee had in February this year rejected Ninawe’s application, rendering his reserved category caste certificate invalid.

He had then approached the Bombay high court against the committee’s order of rejection, which too denied him any relief. Ninawe then appealed in the Supreme Court, which upheld the high court’s decision.

Ninawe was sacked on the orders of Cidco’s vice chairman and managing director Lokesh Chandra.

Confirming his dismissal, Ninawe said, “My services have been terminated following the Supreme Court order. I will, however, continue my legal battle. I have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court and the matter has been admitted for hearing.”

HT’s phone calls and text messages to Chandra went unanswered.

