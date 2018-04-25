Cidco sacks 44 PAP security guards for not shifting from Navi Mumbai airport area

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) recently sacked 44 project-affected people, who were hired as security guards as part of the compensation, for not vacating the core area of the Navi Mumbai international airport site.

Cidco had employed 52 PAP as security guards for its various sites and offices. These guards live in the 10 villages that had to be resettled for the project.

Cidco vice-chairman and managing director Bhushan Gagrani said, “Anyone working for Cidco should give priority to Cidco’s interest. They should follow and abide by the policies of the organization. We will not let people take undue advantage of the organization, while opposing its decisions. Such dual policies are unacceptable. We have terminated the services of 44 security guards. We are checking if others too have resorted to similar tactics.”

The reason cited for termination of contract is lethargy in duty, ignoring orders of superiors, violation of confidentiality and actions not in confirmation with Cidco’s policies.

The authority has been trying to speed up the resettlement process by offering incentives to PAPs of these villages. The first deadline for the incentive scheme ended on March 31, while the second and third deadlines are April- and May-end.

Earlier this month , a video reportedly showing Cidco chief vigilance officer (CVO) Vinay Kargaonkar threatening Cidco contract security guards in his office to vacate their homes in their villages had gone viral.