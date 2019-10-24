Cidco seeks Morbe dam water for Kharghar

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:58 IST

City and Industrial Development Corporation has sought NMMC’s help to provide relief to residents of Kharghar who are suffering from acute water shortage. NMMC has responded positively, but the final decision will depend on an internal departmental report sought by the municipal commissioner. Cidco has sought an additional 5mld water to the area from Morbe dam.

Several housing societies in Kharghar have been protesting the lack of adequate water supply for the past several months.

Akshay Desai, a local social worker, said, “With the monsoon having ended, some areas in Kharghar are getting water with very low pressure, which has upset the residents. Water to the node is supplied by Cidco from Hetawane dam. However, due to the leakages and dilapidated condition of the pipelines, water doesn’t reach several homes. They faced water supply problems even in monsoon.”

A Cidco official said, “Cidco vice-chairman and managing director Lokesh Chandra has contacted NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal, seeking surplus water from Morbe dam.”

NMMC already supplies 35 mld water to Cidco areas of Khaghar and Kamothe. The additional supply will take the total water supply from Morbe to the region to 40 mld.

Cidco chairman Prashant Thakur said, “Cidco will upgrade its pipelines to ensure there is no loss of water. At present to get over the water shortage issue, water from NMMC’s Morbe dam has been sought.”

NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “I am awaiting a report from the engineering department. We will have to first ensure that the additional water supply to Kharghar does not have any affect on Navi Mumbai’s supply.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:58 IST