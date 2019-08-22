Class 10 toppers may get BMC scholarship

mumbai

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has framed a policy to give scholarships to 25 Class 10 toppers from among its schools. The civic body will sponsor their education fees until their graduation. The policy is in its final stages and is awaiting a nod from the municipal commissioner.

Officials said that the move will motivate students to focus on their studies so that they can get this scholarship.

Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner (education), said, “We want to work on improving the quality of education in our schools which will be an ongoing process. Also, efforts are being made to analyse the learning outcome of the students in our school and focus on bettering it. We have proposed scholarships for 25 students as of now, however, the policy is yet to be finalised.”

Further, as part of the learning outcome programme of the education department, the BMC has also planned to conduct tests for evaluating students’ learning capability. The tests will gauge how much of their syllabus have students understood.

“We do not want students of Class 10 to be clueless about the concepts they have studied so far,” said a civic official.

