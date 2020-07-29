CM expected to travel across state, but Uddhav yet to start tours: Pawar

mumbai

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:39 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday remarked that the chief minister (CM) is expected to tour different parts of the state and meet the people, but in the case of Uddhav Thackeray, he is yet to commence his visits. Pawar also said that as he keeps travelling, he is in fact more visible than the CM himself.

The NCP leader made the statements during an interview with a Marathi news channel.

“I don’t think that the CM is failing to take everyone into confidence. He speaks to everyone. But the only difference is that I’m more visible, as I keep travelling. He [Thackeray] doesn’t travel and works from one place,” Pawar replied when he was asked about the disputes within the three-party Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government based on claims of Thackeray not taking everyone into confidence.

“Being head of the government, he [CM] is expected to monitor and function from one place, but it doesn’t mean that he should do so permanently. In between, he is also expected to tour the state after taking some time out from his schedule, meet people and take them into confidence, which [in this case] is yet to happen,” the veteran leader added.

The remarks are opposite to the statement made by the former Union minister on Saturday, when he defended the CM for not visiting the other areas of the state amid the Covid-19 crisis. Pawar then said that the leaders urged the CM to oversee and monitor the functioning of his team from one place. He had also praised Thackeray and said that the CM is working day and night to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak as one-point agenda.

Pawar has been visiting various districts and reviewing the preparations by local authorities, along with health minister Rajesh Tope, to contain the outbreak. On Saturday, he was in Aurangabad city to take stock of the situation and to launch the ‘Mission Zero—Aurangabad’ campaign to bring the death rate to zero in the city.

On Friday, the 79-year old leader was at Nashik, while earlier that week on July 20, he was in Solapur district to review the measures taken to control the Covid-19 situation.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country. The surge in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks in several cities and districts outside Mumbai has been a cause of concern for the state.