e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / CM on trip to Mahabaleshwar, his 1st break after taking charge

CM on trip to Mahabaleshwar, his 1st break after taking charge

mumbai Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:59 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

After a hectic election campaign and the subsequent power struggle to form the state government, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday left for a short trip to Mahabaleshwar with his family.

While a senior Shiv Sena functionary said it was not a ‘break’ and that the CM was going to attend a wedding, another leader said the Thackeray family would be out of Mumbai till Sunday. During his stay, the CM could chair a meeting on the Mahabaleshwar development plan on Saturday, officials from the CM’s office said.

“Uddhavji will leave for Mahabaleshwar by afternoon after his engagements in Mumbai. The CM and his family will be in Mahabaleshwar for three days [till Sunday],” said a party functionary requesting anonymity. State environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray also joined his family, he added.

Owing to two elections — Lok Sabha and Assembly — in 2019, and the subsequent month-long political drama to form the government in Maharashtra, the Thackerays could not take their annual family vacation last year.

Another party functionary said that it was not a ‘break’ as the CM was going to Mahabaleshwar to attend the wedding of Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav’s son. “He was scheduled to attend Jadhav’s son, Vikrant’s wedding in Mahabaleshwar on Saturday. It [the stay] has been extended by a day. It is not a vacation,” the senior functionary said.

top news
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News