CM relief fund scam: Police record statements of 44 ‘patients’

The Mumbai crime branch recorded statements of 44 of 64 people who were fraudulently listed as cancer patients and their forged medical reports submitted for financial aid through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) by Thane doctor Anil Nagrale.

Police said most of the people are senior citizens and their documents like Aadhar card, ration card and photos were taken on the pretext of providing them free sim cards or ₹5,000 as part of a government scheme.

A crime branch officer said the scam seems large and several hospitals in Thane and Mulund appear to be involved in the racket. “We are questioning the accused to find out if other hospitals were involved. If we get evidence, we will register another case and arrest those involved,” said the officer.

The racket was busted last week and Mumbai crime branch’s unit 1 arrested Dr Nagrale alias Patil and the mastermind Arati Shigwan, 30, for pocketing ₹75 lakh from the CMRF by submitting fake medical bills of bogus patients from the Thane-based Sharada Hospital.

Nagrale had opened Sharada Hospital in partnership with Dr Bhavika Patil in 2017, but ended the partnership in February.

The incident came to light in March, when the medical assistance cell authorities of the CMRF attempted to verify documents submitted by Nagrale and Shigwan.

On checking with Dr Patil, the authorities learned that no patients by those names had been admitted there.

Assistant director of the CM’s office, Shubhash Nagap then approached the Marine Drive police and a case of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy was registered on August 16.

The crime branch arrested Shigwan’s husband Nitin Vishnu Amrite, 40, along with Sandesh Gopal Mogvira, 29, Vijay Gopal Ghatilakar, 40, and Ganesh Mudliyar, 36, who were hired to procure documents of poor people living in slums by offering them free sim cards.

