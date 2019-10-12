CM’s chopper gets stuck in Pen

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:06 IST

A helicopter used by CM Devendra Fadnavis got stuck in soft soil Friday in Pen, Raigad, when he was on campaign tour for a candidate, according to TV reports.

Police and the BJP denied any problem with the chopper.

The wheels of his helicopter, hired by the BJP from a private agency, skidded and got stuck in the soil of a temporary helipad prepared for the landing. The CM was accompanied by his personal assistant, an engineer, pilot and co-pilot. Raigad superintendent of police Anil Paraskar said all fliers are safe and proceeded to the next rally in the same chopper. “The pilots are trained to take care of technicalities while landing. No incident took place in Pen,” BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said.

In May 2017, the CM’s official chopper crashlanded in Nilanga in Latur, after it developed a technical snag. The CM and five others escaped unhurt. The government then changed its helipad policy and decided to purchase new choppers for VVIPs.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:06 IST