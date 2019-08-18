CNG supply affected for 2nd day, set to be restored today

mumbai

The supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) remained affected for the second day in the city on Saturday. The supply is likely to be restored by Sunday.

The disruption was caused on Friday morning by a technical issue at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s (ONGC) facility in Uran, which supplies natural gas to the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) station at Wadala. MGL supplies PNG to more than 12 lakh households and CNG for around seven lakh vehicles.

CNG in the city is primarily used for supply of fuel for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, autos, taxis and private vehicles while PNG is used for domestic cooking. The Mumbai Taximens Union said 60% black and yellow taxis went off the roads on Saturday due to the lack of CNG supply. The union represents the majority of black and yellow taxi drivers. “There are many CNG pumps that are shut in the city and the ones that are operating have low pressure with adulterated gas. There are long queues and drivers are waiting for more than five hours to refill. Sixty percent taxis are off the road but MGL has assured us that by Sunday afternoon the supply will be restored fully,” said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximen Union.

MGL on Saturday stated that two out of the 133 CNG pumps were not operational in the city as opposed to six CNG pumps that were shut on Friday evening. Full normalcy would be restored by Sunday, it said. “MGL has been informed by ONGC that operations at ONGC Uran are getting progressively normalised. Operation of all MGL’s CNG stations and supplies to customers will be normalised in tandem with improvement of supplies from ONGC,” MGL said in its statement.

An MGL official said, “CNG was refilled in BEST buses throughout the night on Friday in order to avoid inconvenience to the public. The supply will be immediately normalised as soon as the supply of natural gas from ONGC is fully restored.” The official added that they are trying to keep supply of PNG unaffected by giving the issue priority.

