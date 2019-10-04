CNG to be cheaper by ₹2.04 in Mumbai, PNG by ₹1.19 per unit: MGL

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:28 IST

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announced that the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) would be cut by ₹2.04 per kg and piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹1.19 per standard cubic metre (SCM), starting Friday.

According to a statement by the MGL, CNG will now cost ₹49.95 per kg, while PNG will cost ₹30.60 per SCM for the first slab and ₹36.20 per SCM for the second slab. The reduction is “consequent to the reduction in price of domestically-produced natural gas by Government of India,” reads the MGL statement.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices – at ₹80.11 per litre and ₹70.69 per litre on Thursday – continued to rise. After the fare revision, vehicle owners will save 55% and 29% against the current petrol and diesel prices, said MGL. Around 12 lakh households and seven lakh vehicles in and around Mumbai depend on MGL’s PNG and CNG supply, respectively.

