CNG to be cheaper by ₹2.04 in Mumbai, PNG by ₹1.19 per unit: MGL

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:28 IST
Kailash Korde
Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announced that the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) would be cut by ₹2.04 per kg and piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹1.19 per standard cubic metre (SCM), starting Friday.

According to a statement by the MGL, CNG will now cost ₹49.95 per kg, while PNG will cost ₹30.60 per SCM for the first slab and ₹36.20 per SCM for the second slab. The reduction is “consequent to the reduction in price of domestically-produced natural gas by Government of India,” reads the MGL statement.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices – at ₹80.11 per litre and ₹70.69 per litre on Thursday – continued to rise. After the fare revision, vehicle owners will save 55% and 29% against the current petrol and diesel prices, said MGL. Around 12 lakh households and seven lakh vehicles in and around Mumbai depend on MGL’s PNG and CNG supply, respectively.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:28 IST

