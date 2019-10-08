e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Co-operative housing society can’t be forced into cluster development: Bombay high court

mumbai Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:54 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday said a co-operative housing society cannot be forced to participate in a cluster development project without its lawful consent.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel said it was impermissible to include the property of a co-operative housing society in any form of development, redevelopment or cluster development project without notice, opportunity of hearing or specific consent of the society. The consent should be based on the resolution of a properly-constituted general body meeting, the court said.

It was hearing a petition, filed by Jawahar Jyoti Co-operative Housing Society in Thane, challenging a December 2018 resolution by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The resolution had included the petitioner’s property in a cluster development project, although the society’s name did not find a place in any of the 44 urban renewal projects published by the civic body.

The petitioner society contended that its name was included on the suggestion of two adjoining housing societies, Rajtara Co-operative Housing Society and Garodia Co-operative Housing Society, both of which have been included in the project. Counsel for the society, Neeta Karnik, pointed out that the forcible inclusion of the petitioner would impose unwarranted restrictions on the society’s ownership right over its own property.

In its reply, TMC conceded that the society’s name was included on a suggestion given by the neighbouring societies, and stated that the petitioner society was free to develop its property on its own if it did not want to participate in the scheme.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:54 IST

top news
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by John Goodenough, Whittingham & Akira Yoshin
Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by John Goodenough, Whittingham & Akira Yoshin
Oct 09, 2019 15:30 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 13:24 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:42 IST
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 15:21 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News