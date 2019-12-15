e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Coast guard detain 10, seize foreign liquor, US$ worth ₹13 lakh

mumbai Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:47 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Coast Guard intercepted a suspiciously moving fishing boat, which was approaching the Arabian Sea (around 20 nautical miles off the city coast) and towing another boat. The Coast Guard detained 10 people from the boats, which were coming from Gujarat.

The Coast Guard also seized foreign liquor, cigarettes and US dollars (₹13 lakh), collectively worth ₹68 lakh, from the boats.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajis Musakara, 42; Ghanshyam Kumar Turi, 19; Dilip Turi,19; Shabbir Baya, 50; Asif Pathan, 50; Sadique Shaikh, 35; Shivkumar Nishad, 30; Surendra Turi, 38; Kailas Singh, 32; and Budhraj Lalla, 40.

They belong to Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.

The Coast Guard spotted the boats and then went on to search the boats as they did not possess fishing license, and after they found discrepancies in the answers of the men.

“We suspect they could be part of a group dealing in smuggling of foreign cigarettes and liquor from foreign ships, ahead of the New Year,” said a police officer.

Sewree police has taken over the case for further investigation, which the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) officials, too, are interrogating the accused. “Nothing so far has surfaced in during the questioning that indicates of any terror angle,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

The 10 men have been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COFTA).

top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
3 dead, several hurt in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh blaze days after Anaj Mandi fire
3 dead, several hurt in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh blaze days after Anaj Mandi fire
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News