Coming soon in Maharashtra: Online platform where you can file phishing, vishing plaints

The Maharashtra Cyber Police said it will launch a portal in two months, to enable citizens from across the state to lodge complaints pertaining to phishing, vishing, spam emails and suspicious short message services (SMSes) online.

The cyber police assured that after the complaint is lodged, the special cyber unit will initiate an action within hours. They will immediately report the fraudulent numbers and links to the respective service providers and get them blocked to prohibit crimes in the future. The special unit will have an office at the World Trade Centre.

Brijesh Singh, special inspector general, Maharashtra (Cyber), said, “Thousands of people have lost their hard-earned money to phishing and vishing. The special unit is being made with the aim to curb such frauds.”

Over the past few years, the cyber police has come across hundreds of phishing and vishing frauds across the state. However, until now, the authorities this is for the first time that the authorities will provide for a common platform to report such crimes.

“All phishing, vishing and spam email-complaints on the portal from across the state will be handled by our team. We will coordinate with banks, telecom and internet domain providers and social media companies and alert them that their bank account or number is being misused so they can take appropriate action. We are sure that such steps will curbed crimes,” said Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police, Maharashtra (Cyber).

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 01:02 IST