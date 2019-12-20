Commuters’ panel demands more trains

mumbai

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:53 IST

Members of the Central Railway’s Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) expressed concern about overcrowding on local trains on Thursday and sought immediate steps to improve the situation.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman passenger from Dombivli died after falling off a crowded local train, heading for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

In the wake of the incident, ZRUCC members urged the Central Railway to start additional services to and from Dombivli, a suburban town 40 km away from south Mumbai.

“I warned of commuters’ agitation at Dombivli station if no action was taken within a fortnight,” said Vandana Sonawane, a member of ZRUCC.

Railway officials assured the committee members that they will take steps to ensure that commuters from earlier stations do not board CSMT-Dombivli trains and occupy seats even before the return journey starts.

The committee members also asked the railway authorities to expedite infrastructure works, including additional railway lines between Diva and Thane, east-west connecting overbridges and closing of level crossing gates for improving punctuality of trains.

“ZRUCC members also asked railway officials to improve coordination among agencies for speedy completion of projects,” Sonawane said.