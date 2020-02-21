Complainant entitled to hearing at all crucial points of trial: HC

mumbai

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:30 IST

Observing that the complainant has right of audience at all crucial points of criminal trial, the Bombay high court (HC) last week granted right of hearing to a city resident, Prakash Sheth, who wants to oppose the discharge plea of one of the accused booked on his complaint.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Sheth in 2013, DB Marg police booked three persons for criminal breach of trust, dishonest misappropriation of property etc. One of the accused, Viresh Taswala, had preferred a discharge application which was dismissed by the metropolitan magistrate court at Girgaum in June 2017. Taswala then filed a revision application challenging the rejection of his discharge plea in the sessions court, following which Sheth had filed an intervention application.

Sheth moved HC after the sessions court on July 27, 2018 held that he had the right to participate in proceedings, but his role was limited to assisting the public prosecutor in opposing the discharge plea and that he was not allowed to advance arguments separately.

In HC, advocate Rahul Kadam, representing Sheth, argued that the complainant would be prejudicially affected by the ultimate order passed on the discharge application, and as such he had the right of audience, especially in view of section 401(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Kadam also pointed out a 2014 Supreme Court judgement holding that the complainant needs to be heard at every crucial and critical juncture of the trial so that his interests in the prosecution are not affected adversely.

Taswala opposed Sheth’s plea saying that the sessions court order was in no way adverse to the complainant’s interest as he [Sheth] was permitted to assist the prosecutor who can safeguard his interests.

Justice AM Badar accepted Sheth’s arguments and said section 401(2) makes it clear that a revision order cannot be passed against the accused or ‘other person’ unless they are given an opportunity of being heard either personally or through their pleaders, added that Section 399(2) of CrPC states that same is the position of law while dealing with revision petitions by the sessions courts.

“Thus, even the sessions judge cannot pass any prejudicial order affecting rights and interest of the accused or ‘other person’ without granting them opportunity of hearing,” said the judge, adding, “The object behind enacting this provision is to grant an opportunity of hearing to the affected person and for adherence of the principle of natural justice.”

The judge said the complainant is not excluded from the purview of section 401(2) of CrPC. “Once it is held that the term ‘the other person’ used in the section includes the first informant (complainant), then the opportunity of hearing to such first informant needs to be granted through the pleader of his choice and not by the prosecutor appointed by the State.”