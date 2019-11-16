Cong treads with Maha caution on govt nod

mumbai

Although the power-sharing formula and common minimum programme (CMP) have been finalised between the three parties on the state level, the Congress’s central leadership is treading cautiously before giving nod to its Maharashtra unit to form the government with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The leadership wants to ensure the party sends out a message that the decision of supporting a Sena-led government was not taken out of hunger for power, but to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power and in the interest of farmers.

State Congress leaders said the party top brass has given its nod to support a Sena-led government, but the decision on joining it is yet to be taken. It is expected to be finalised after deliberations in Delhi in the next couple of days.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are coming together to form the government after the Sena and BJP refused to forge the alliance post Assembly polls.

The Congress has 44 members in the new Assembly and is the fourth in numbers. The Sena and NCP have 56 and 54 members, respectively. The BJP emerged the single largest party with 105 MLAs.

The Congress has apprehensions about reactions not only in northern India, but also

in the southern states like Kerala.

“While creating a suitable ground for official announcement of formation of the government, the party wants to ensure no pro-Hindutva agenda is promoted by the Sena while in power,” said a party leader.

Hemant Desai, political analyst, said the Congress fears political repercussions.

“The Congress would not want any mid-term crisis or differences like between the BJP and Shiv Sena. Even then, the Congress and NCP will not be able to delay the nod unreasonably, as the discontent among farmers and voters will rise in such a case,” he said.

Congress’s interim president Sonia Gandhi is expected to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the formation of the government and the roles of two parties in it.

After their meeting, the two leaders are expected to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to finalise the power sharing between three parties. State leaders of three parties have finalised the CMP covering social and welfare schemes for farmers, unemployed youth and assurance to the minorities and backward classes safeguarding their interest.

“We have finalised the CMP draft at our level and it has been sent to the heads of our respective parties. We have not begun talks about power-sharing. The decision about joining the government would be taken by our party chief. It would not be proper to disclose any details about it,” said former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

The Congress has ensured the joint CMP prepared by the three parties coming together, has the assurance of welfare scheme for minorities and backward classes.

“Our leadership had reservations over joining hands with a right-wing party like Shiv Sena. It has agreed to be part of the alliance only after Shiv Sena assured that it would no more press the Hindutva agenda,” said another leader from the party.

The Congress has been pressing for equal share in power, with allocation of 14 departments. The party has not demanded the post of rotational chief ministership, like the NCP. They want at least two key departments – revenue an public health.