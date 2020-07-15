e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Congress suspends Sanjay Jha for backing Pilot

Congress suspends Sanjay Jha for backing Pilot

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:28 IST
Surendra Gangan
Surendra Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Congress on Tuesday evening suspended its party leader Sanjay Jha for anti-party activities and breach of discipline, after he backed Sachin Pilot, who was suspended from the party in the afternoon. The decision was announced by Maharasthra Congress chief Balasahebeb Thorat in a press statement.

The move came after Sanjay Jha put out a series of tweets in support of Pilot. “For five years, Sachin Pilot gave his blood, tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent.”

“There is a simple solution to the Rajasthan conundrum: Sachin Pilot should be made CM, Mr Ashok Gehlot (already 3 time CM) must be given a senior organisational role to revive weak states. A new leader appointed as head of RPCC. Where there’s a will there is a way,” Jha tweeted.

Jha was recently sacked as party spokesperson after he criticised the party leadership in an article.

According to Congress leaders in Maharashtra, Jha was suspended by the state unit on directions from the disciplinary committee of the All India Congress Committee.

top news
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In