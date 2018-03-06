Construct Hancock bridge in 12 months: BJP to Mumbai civic body

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to construct the Hancock bridge within 12 months as opposed to the original plan of 19 months.

Stating that the citizens have been urging the Railways and the civic officials for a foot overbridge (FOB) in the area since 2006, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC has written to the BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta asking him to expedite the work on the bridge.

“There was an urgent need for the bridge as people did not have any option,” said Shaina NC.

“The work order was given on February 12. The soil testing and survey of the area has started. The work will be completed within 19 months,” said S Kori, chief engineer, bridges department.

The proposal to reconstruct the Hancock bridge was passed by the civic body in February.

The new bridge, which is slated to be 64.6-metre long, will be wider than the earlier bridge.