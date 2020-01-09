Cool conditions on Thursday: 4.4 degrees Celsius drop in temperature

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:15 IST

The city witnessed cooler conditions on Thursday with a 4.4 degrees Celsius drop in the night temperature.

The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 16.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, down from 20.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to location-wise minimum temperatures in the suburbs, Borivli was the coldest at 14.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Powai at 14.9 degrees Celsius and Goregaon at 15 degrees Celsius.

South Mumbai, however, recorded a marginal drop in temperature as the Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 20.2 degrees Celsius, as compared to 21 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

“A cool spell is currently underway for Mumbai for the next 48 hours. After the moving away of the western disturbance over northern parts of the country, cool winds from the north will result in pleasant weather in Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

Even as temperature dropped below the normal mark on Thursday, air quality in the city did not take a hit. The pollutant-measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) — was recorded at 141, falling under the ‘moderate’ category. Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Borivli were the most polluted areas as the AQI was 243 and 209, both under the ‘poor’ category. Bhandup and Colaba had the cleanest air at 70 and 90, both under the ‘satisfactory’ category. Remaining locations recorded ‘moderate’ AQI. Researchers from the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said relatively high wind speed and low humidity kept pollution levels low.

A clear sky has been predicted for Friday with the day and night temperatures expected to be 30 and 17 degrees Celsius, while the AQI is pegged at 153 (moderate).