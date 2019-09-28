Cops book car driver who ran over 2 puppies in Kalyan

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:00 IST

The police booked an unknown car driver on Thursday for allegedly running over two puppies in Kalyan.

The police acted on a complaint filed by an animal activist in Kalyan, who also informed the police about the vehicle’s registration number after checking the CCTV footage of the buildings in the area. The puppies were badly injured and had died.

According to the police, on Wednesday night, the accused ran over the two puppies in the Madhav Srushti area of Khadakpada.

Both puppies were found dead the following morning.

“One of the residents approached Chandan Shadadpure, 40, an animal activist, in the area. He checked the CCTV footage of nearby buildings and gave us the vehicle’s registration number,” said an officer from Khadakpada police station.

The police registered a case against unknown person for rash and negligent driving. They are now on the lookout for the driver.

