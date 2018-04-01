Cops clueless about 28-year-old missing woman from South Mumbai

It has been a fortnight since 28-year-old Kirti Vyas, a resident of Grant Road, mysteriously disappeared, moments after she is claimed to have been dropped close to her house by two of her friends on March 16.

Like every day, Vyas left her house for work at 8.50 am to board the 9.11 am Virar fast train from Grant Road station. Vyas did not return home that evening, following which around 11pm anxious family members called the salon at Andheri (East) where she worked. The family was told that Vyas never reported to work that day.

This prompted Vyas’ sister Shefali, to approach DB Marg police station. The police registered a missing complaint and began with the investigation.

The 15-day disappearance has made her family members extremely anxious. Shefali said that her missing sister was detected with Type 2 diabetes three years back and has been on daily medication. Shefali and Vyas’ friends have created a Facebook page to help trace her.

“Each passing day is like a ticking bomb for us,” said Shefali.

The police discovered through the Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTV) footage that Vyas had not reached the railway station that day.

In the footages investigated by the police, the woman is seen walking down the alley from her house to the main road, following which she gets into a Ford Ecosport vehicle, which had tinted glasses. Shop owners in the vicinity also told DB Marg police officers that they saw Vyas sitting in the vehicle.

Investigations led police officials to the vehicle, which belonged to her colleagues who claimed that they had dropped her near Navjivan Society on Lamington Road in Grant Road, after they went for a short trip around South Mumbai.

According to her colleagues, Vyas was with them for around 18 to 20 minutes, after which they dropped her on Lamington Road. But inexplicably, when police officers checked the missing woman’s call data records, they found that her phone was switched off at Mahalaxmi, an hour after her friends claimed to have dropped her.

“We are investigating the case in all angles, but so far the woman has not been traced,” said Pandurang Shinde, senior police inspector of DB Marg police station.