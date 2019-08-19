Cops suspended as video shows them harassing bar owner

mumbai

Aug 19, 2019

A senior inspector of a western suburbs police station and a constable were suspended on Saturday after a sting operation captured the two engaging in “undisciplined behaviour” towards the owner of a ladies bar in Andheri, suggestive of demanding kickbacks.

The videos of the sting reached the commissioner of police Sanjay Barve, who ensured strict action on the rogue cops.

“Senior inspector Lalasaheb Shetye of Andheri police station and his orderly Mohammed Hanif Pirzade, have been suspended on Saturday night and a departmental inquiry has been initiated,” said Manojkumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police (West).

Officers said Shetye would regularly force the ladies bar in question to shut before the official closing time.

The owner of the bar, in order to stop the early closure, carried out a sting operation using a spy camera, and shot two videos of Shetye and Pirzade.

In one of the clips, shot at Andheri police station, Shetye is heard making some indirect demands before the bar owner for personal gains. The videos were anonymously sent to police commissioner Sanjay Barve and Sharma.

“Stern action has been taken against Shetye as such an act amounts to indiscipline and cannot be tolerated,” Sharma said. Both the suspended policemen will be given the opportunity to defend themselves.

Aug 19, 2019