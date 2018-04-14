Cops to be out in force in Mumbai for Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

The Mumbai police have prepared a huge bandobast for the 127th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Saturday where thousands of people from across the country are expected to converge on Chaityabhoomi at Shivaji Park.

Deepak Devraj, deputy commissioner of police (operations), said a large number of police personnel will be posted at Shivaji Park and Dadar on Saturday as a precautionary measure. This is because numerous Ambedkarite organisations are expected to gather there to protest against the clean chit given to Shiv Pratisthan founder chief Sambhaji Bhide, who is accused of inciting the Bhima-Koregaon violence in January this year.

‘We have made adequate arrangements for Saturday, especially in Dadar and Shivaji Park areas,” said Devraj.

The special branch of the city police have estimated that there will be over one lakh visitors for this year’s birth anniversary.

Senior police officials said teams of the riot control police and eight teams of the local arms unit, crime branch, special branch and all the 84 police stations have been put on alert for the day to ensure peace in the city.

The Mumbai traffic police too have issued vehicular restrictions from 11am on Friday to 12am on Saturday in Dadar and Shivaji Park areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The roads that will be affected are Veer Savarkar Road, Ranade Road, NC Kelkar Road, Keluskar road (North and South), LJ Road, Gokhale Road (North and South), Kataria Road, Tilak Bridge, SK Bole Road and Bhavani Road.

Traffic police have advised motorists to use Senapati Bapat Marg, NM Joshi Marg and Dr BA Road to avoid unnecessary delay in the journey.